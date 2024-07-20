AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Sets New 1-Year High at $420.00

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.36), with a volume of 571405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.15).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJB. Jefferies Financial Group cut AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.68) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.80) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 383.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.10), for a total value of £467,670 ($606,497.21). In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.02), for a total value of £25,155 ($32,622.23). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.10), for a total value of £467,670 ($606,497.21). Insiders purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $44,865 in the last ninety days. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

