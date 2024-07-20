Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 34,811 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $64,093.84.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). Sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

