Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-4.50 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ALK opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.