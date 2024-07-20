Aleem Gillani Acquires 10,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE USB opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $827,370,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

