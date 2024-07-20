AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.29% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth $636,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

JULW stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $35.04.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.