Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $52.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.08 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

