Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Flowserve by 14.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 90,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

