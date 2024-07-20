Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Shares Down 12.5%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 328,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 871,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Alpha Growth Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.53.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

