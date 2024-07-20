Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,996 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Amarin were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amarin by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 740,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 394,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Amarin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

