American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after acquiring an additional 191,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 585,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,181 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $124.89 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

