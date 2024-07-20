American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on American Financial Group
American Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $124.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78.
American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.
American Financial Group Profile
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Financial Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.