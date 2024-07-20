AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.98

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 36739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $920.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

