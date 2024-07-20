Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Trading Down 6.1%

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,998 ($25.91) and last traded at GBX 1,998 ($25.91). 1,485,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,239,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,128 ($27.60).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($22.37) to GBX 1,685 ($21.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($32.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($26.78) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.05) to GBX 1,850 ($23.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.78).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,990.46. The company has a market cap of £18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,868.66, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

