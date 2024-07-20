Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AIF opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

