Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE AIF opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $15.45.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
