AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of AppFolio worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,415,000. Long Walk Management LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Oberndorf William E acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $3,020,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $12,941,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $221,470.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,982 shares of company stock worth $29,689,129 over the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPF stock opened at $263.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.64. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $268.66.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

