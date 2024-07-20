Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 104,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.69.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

