Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABUS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

ABUS stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.