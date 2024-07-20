Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $711,835.30 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $711,835.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,853.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $220,296.71.

On Monday, July 1st, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $932,563.44.

Arcellx Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Arcellx’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Arcellx by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

