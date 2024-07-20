argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of argenx worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $471.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.02. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on argenx from $490.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.47.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

