Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 11%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.68 ($0.14). Approximately 4,914,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,597,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39,567.72. The stock has a market cap of £61.99 million, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 3.19.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
