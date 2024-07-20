Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong Sells 11,800 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00.

Aritzia Price Performance

Aritzia stock opened at C$46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ATZ. UBS Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

