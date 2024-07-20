Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Asana were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Asana alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Asana

Insider Transactions at Asana

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,443 shares of company stock worth $1,251,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.