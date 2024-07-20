Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

ATMU stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

