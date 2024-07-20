Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $248.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.72 and a 200 day moving average of $231.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $273.98.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.