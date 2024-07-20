Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,200 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 382.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Universal Display by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.5 %

OLED stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average is $180.05. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

