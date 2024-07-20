Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,659 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.86% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 180,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:IGLD opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1388 dividend. This is a boost from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

