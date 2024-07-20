Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

