Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

