Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $50.10.
About Global X MLP ETF
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MLP ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.