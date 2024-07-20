Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Workday by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday by 11.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 23.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $227.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

