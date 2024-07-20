Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,790 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

