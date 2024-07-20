Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $58.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $60.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.