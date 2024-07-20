Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after acquiring an additional 293,530 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 320,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

