Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter.

HYD opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

