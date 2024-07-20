Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $79.64 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

