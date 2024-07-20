Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BorgWarner by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BorgWarner by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 216,373 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

