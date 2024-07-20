Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDMV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $29.25 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

