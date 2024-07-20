Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $852,000 Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total transaction of $1,446,484.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,703,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,827,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total transaction of $1,446,484.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,703,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,827,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.1 %

MORN stock opened at $305.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.97 and its 200-day moving average is $293.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.19 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

