Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $899,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,856,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 343.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $580.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $579.20 and its 200-day moving average is $538.08. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.