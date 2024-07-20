Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 985.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 625,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 568,156 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 11,593.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Coty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 329,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 59,804 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Coty stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

