Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,520 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after buying an additional 1,109,876 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $125.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

