Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,658 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

HPQ stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

