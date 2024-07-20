Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,849,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,849,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

