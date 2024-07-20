Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BEPC stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

