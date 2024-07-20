Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $90.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

