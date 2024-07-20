Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,432 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Corning stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

