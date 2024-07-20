Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 4,545.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 199,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $83.96 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

