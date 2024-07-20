Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,809 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $170.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.80. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $181.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

