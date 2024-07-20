Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,841 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 138.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 135,319 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 179,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 207.4% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $4,341,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

