Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 195,086 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,612 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 320,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

