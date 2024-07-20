Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,389 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $34.75.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.